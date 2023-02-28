‘Queer Was Here’: “Everybody can be themselves in Bruges!”

There have always been queer artists, but even today queer art is still hardly visible in museums and art collections. The present queer art festival is an attempt to address this imbalance.

Both guest curators hail from the Bruges LGBTQ community. In ‘Queer Was Here’ they showcase art produced by queer artists in a dedicated exhibition. Centred on the Salon Arents in the Arentshuis, Dijver 16, Bruges, events include lectures, debates, drawing and music sessions as well as exuberant parties. Find the full programme here.

The curators and Musea Brugge hope to launch a conversation about the representation and underrepresentation of the LGBTQ community in museums. Neon lights, drag queens and debates are all part and parcel of ‘Queer Was Here’.

Guest curators Kim Note and Maria Kleopatra: “Look at art history with a queer eye and you discover a hidden treasure of homoerotic art. ‘Queer Was Here’ is an attempt to tackle the blind spot for queer art clearly visible in official art collections and museums”.