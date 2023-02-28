Average rent in Flanders now at 815 euro/month

The average price of renting a terraced house in Flanders currently stands at 885 euro/month. Meanwhile, the average rent payable for a flat is 773 euro/month. To arrive at these figures CIB looked at 25,000 new rental control concluded through real estate agents. Contracts concluded directly between tenants and landlords are not included in the figures.

The 4.7% increase is much higher than in recent years. The high rate of inflation has of course played a role. The cost of living in general has and this is reflected by higher rents.

However, there are also other factors that are fuelling the increase. Property prices have increased, and interest rates are up.

CIB’s Kristophe Thijs told VRT News the “Mortgage rates are increasing. It is becoming more difficult for some people to be able to buy a property. This group remains on the rental market for longer thus making the shortage on the rental market even greater. Estate agents tell us that energy efficient properties sometimes have as many as 50 candidate tenants”.

The energy crisis is also having an impact on the rental market. Would-be tenants are prepared to more for an energy efficient property as they believe that the extra they will pay in rent will be more than compensated for by the savings the make on their energy bills.