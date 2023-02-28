Body of missing woman (75) found in woodland at Maasmechelen

It was a member of the public that walks in the Mechels Bos every day that discovered Emilia Chini’s remains not far from the Meisberg. The Federal Police have confirmed that the body found is that of the missing pensioner.

The area where Ms Chini’s body was found has been cordoned off and the police have asked the public to stay away. A pathologist has been called to the scene.

Emilia Chini was last seen last Wednesday at around 4:45pm near to her home in the Eisden-Tuinwijk area of Maasmechelen. When she disappeared, she was wearing a green coat and slippers. During the weekend one of her slippers and a handkerchief were found during a search of the woods. However, there was still no sign of Ms Chini.

On the 7th day of the search, Emilia Chini’s body was found on Tuesday morning.