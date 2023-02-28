Driest February in 37 years

During the winter as a whole (December to February) the total amount of precipitation that fell from the skies above Ukkel was 214.9mm. This is only just under the long-term average for the winter months of 228.6mm.

It is important that water stocks are replenished during the winter months, because in April the hydrological summer begins and moisture evaporates to a greater extent than during the winter due to the greater intensity of the sun. Although hyhydrologists say that there is still no reason to be concerned, the VRT’s weatherwoman Sabine Hagendoren says that a wet March certainly would not be a bad thing in order to better prepare nature for the potentially dry months to come.

In recent years there have often been concerns about low levels of ground water. Nature and agriculture are also adversely impacted by long periods of dry weather.