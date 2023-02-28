Have new techniques made alcohol free beer a pleasant alternative?

Krishan Maudgal, director of the Belgian brewers’ federation, says people have been drinking less and less alcoholic beer for some time now. It’s estimated that consumption of alcoholic beers has been cut by 40% over the past decades. In recent years this historic reduction has been matched by an increase in consumption of alcohol free.

Krishan also points to the progress the industry has made in developing its product: “In times gone by alcohol free beer was a lager in which the alcohol had been allowed to evaporate”.

Lagers are more geared to quenching a person’s thirst than providing an interesting taste. The alcohol served as an engine for the aromas, but without any alcohol the result was a pretty empty, sticky drink tasting of grain.

This state of affairs is well behind us. In recent years incredible research and development have been undertaken. Two new techniques have entered the market. One filters alcohol out of the beer using membrane techniques. The other sought its inspiration in nature.

Krishan explains yeast cells that turn sugars into beer without producing alcohol have been discovered: “They also retain the aromas. The taste experience rivals that of alcoholic beer. Numerous brewers have adopted these techniques fuelling the growth in the alcohol free and low alcohol market. Bruges brewery Halve Maan now produces Sportzot in addition to its regular blond and dark Brugse Zot beer. You can also purchase zero alcohol versions of Leffe and Affligem!”

Krishan believes alcohol free beers are here to stay and will retain a sizeable market share for good. Still he doesn’t think alcoholic beer is set to disappear any day soon.

“Beer is part of our DNA and forms part of our collective history. In Belgium it’s been recognised as immaterial heritage by UNESCO, the UN’s culture and education agency. Alcohol free beers will continue to play a role in Belgium’s further development as a beer nation” Krishan concludes.