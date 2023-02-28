Range of products that can be purched using Ecocheques to be expanded from Wednesday

From Wednesday 1 March Ecocheques will be also able to be used for the purchase of second-hand electrical goods (except hybrid appliances) as well as for all goods that carry a FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) or a PEFC (Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification Schemes) certificate. Both the FSC and PEFC labels guarantee that a product has come from a sustainable forestry source. Also from tomorrow, you will be able to use Ecocheques to pay for a season ticket for a car park or bicycle parking space.

The new list of goods and services that can be purchased with Ecocheques is contained in a new collective labour agreement. The list is often modified and/or expanded to, for example, take into account changes in the range of goods available or to take into account new insights into what is eco-friendly.

Previously Ecocheques could only be used for the purchase of small electrical goods, but not for example for the purchase of a washing machine or a lawn mower. In future the complete life cycle of a product will be considered when deciding whether it can be bought with Ecocheques.

From 1 March it will also be possible to use Ecocheques to pay for the rental of tools or machinery.