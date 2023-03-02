Daughter of Iranian VUB lecturer on death row speaks to VRT

“The quieter it gets around his case, the greater the risk my father will be executed” the 20-year-old tells VRT’s Inge Vrancken on the phone from Sweden.

The family of the 51-year-old lecturer, who worked at the VUB in Brussels, is worried it has become so quiet around his case: “It’s important we talk about him. Every silence gives Iran an opportunity to execute him without warning”.

The execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari on 14 January set alarm bells ringing. “This execution shows that Iran knows no mercy, not even for foreign and European nationals. They will carry out an execution to show their power. The fear is always with us: that they will execute him on the quiet and only let us know afterwards”.