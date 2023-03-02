New rules for power companies on monthly advance payments

“If the monthly advance can rise when prices are high, they can also fall when prices go lower” says Secretary Bertrand. “It’s important to protect consumers and ensure bills are fair”.

Power companies are now bound to suggest reductions in monthly advances on variable contracts agreed when prices were very high between August and November 2022. Three times a year power companies will now consider whether the advance payments requested are equitable.

Power companies have till the end of the month to contact clients who agreed a new contract when prices were very high and suggest a modified advance.