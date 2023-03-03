13-year-old cyclist critically injured
A 13-year-old boy has been critically injured in a collision with a lorry at a busy crossroads in the East Flemish city of Ghent. The 13-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident that happened at the junction of the Brusselsesteenweg and the Ghent Inner Ring Road.
The boy was cycling along the Brusselsesteenweg towards the centre of Ghent when he was involved in a collision with a lorry at the Keizerspoort, the junction of the Brusselsesteenweg with the Inner Ring Road. The lorry was heading in the same direction as the cyclist but turned right to join the Inner Ring Road.
The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear. Police family liaison officers are offering assistance and support to the boy’s family. The accident resulted in the closure of the crossroads for time on Friday morning.