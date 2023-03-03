6-month-old girl dies of injuries sustained while in the care of a child minder

After the baby had been examined by a police surgeon the child minder was detained on suspicion of deliberate assault and battery. After questioning she was released on conditional bail. One of the conditions of her bail is that she may not work with minors while the investigation is still ongoing.

The Flemish agency responsible for child minding and crèche facilities ‘Agentschap Opgroeien’ had temporarily suspended the woman’s licence to operate as a child-minder as a precautionary measure.

The agency’s Nele Wauters told VRT News that has been done "As this is a serious injury and has a big impact on all concerned. We also don’t yet know exactly what happened”.