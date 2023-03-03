Belgium signs agreement with Panama to tackle drug trafficking

The agreement provides for the setting up of communication channels between the two countries that will facilitate the exchange of information concerning suspicious behaviour on board and around ships, the presence of unauthorised persons, suspicious cargoes and containers that may be carrying illegal drugs. Belgium and Panama will also share information on any new smuggling methods that may come to light.

200,000 euro has been set aside for the information exchange project. Training courses will be organised as part of what is a pilot project.

Mr Van Quickenborne has been in Panama this week for a Blue Leaders conference to protect the oceans from climate change. However, he has also used his visit to the Central American country to discuss the issue of drug trafficking with Panamanian officials.

The Port of Antwerp has become a hub for the cocaine trade and the authorities here in Belgian are keen to tackle the issue of drug trafficking through the port. The agreement with Panama could prove important as figures from the Belgian Customs for the first half of 2022 show that ships Panama was one of the top three countries from where drugs were seized at Antwerp docks.

Action undertaken by police and customs in Brazil and Colombia has led to international criminal organisations increasingly seeking new ports to ship their drugs from Latin America to Europe. More than 8,000 ships, one fifth of the world’s merchant fleet currently sail under the Panamanian flag.

Furthermore, many cargo ships from countries where international drug traffickers source their drugs as Colombia sail to the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge (West Flanders) under the Panamanian flag. This makes these ships and their crew particularly vulnerable to infiltration by and influence from organised crime.