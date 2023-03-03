More than 2,700 tractors descend on Brussels as farmers protest against failure to reach agreement on “Nitrogen Plan”

In a joint press statement those behind the demonstration write that "As it currently stands the Nitrogen Plan will create a socio-economic bloodbath”.

The Chairman of the farming association Boerenbond Lode Ceyssens told journalists that politicians should “stop flexing there muscles and holding meetings at night”. He added that farmers need politicians to come up with solution that will ensure food security and of a future for agriculture and market gardening in Flanders.

Many of the farmers at Friday’s demonstration echoed Mr Ceyssens’ words. The demonstration was about more than nitrogen emissions. It was about the future of Flemish agriculture.