More than 2,700 tractors descend on Brussels as farmers protest against failure to reach agreement on “Nitrogen Plan”
Farmers from across Flanders gathered in Brussels on Friday to protest against the failure of the Flemish Government to reach an agreement on a plan that will regulate nitrogen emission levels from agriculture. Once again at a meeting on Friday morning the Flemish Government was unable to agree on a so-called “Nitrogen plan.” The farmers descended on Brussels in numbers. They entered the capital from the west, north and south in their tractors and other agricultural vehicles.
At around 2pm they gathered at one of Brussels’ busiest crossroads, the junction of the Westraat with Brussels Inner Ring Road, to hear speeches from representatives of the various farming federations. The big turnout meant that the Brussels Inner Ring Road was in gridlock on Friday afternoon and there are delays to traffic on numerous other routes around the capital.
The police say that a total of 2,700 agricultural vehicles have been driven into the capital for the demonstration. Due to the gridlock on the Inner Ring Road some farmers were forced to park up their tractors and continue the demonstration on foot. Friday’s demonstration was organised by the agricultural federations Boerenbond, ABS, Groene Kring, Jong ABS and Ferm voor Agravrouwen.
Although the Flemish Government has still been unable to reach an agreement on nitrogen emission it is clear that once an agreement is reached emissions will be drastically curtailed. The prospect of this is a source of great unease among the region’s farmers.
“A socio-economic bloodbath”
In a joint press statement those behind the demonstration write that "As it currently stands the Nitrogen Plan will create a socio-economic bloodbath”.
The Chairman of the farming association Boerenbond Lode Ceyssens told journalists that politicians should “stop flexing there muscles and holding meetings at night”. He added that farmers need politicians to come up with solution that will ensure food security and of a future for agriculture and market gardening in Flanders.
Many of the farmers at Friday’s demonstration echoed Mr Ceyssens’ words. The demonstration was about more than nitrogen emissions. It was about the future of Flemish agriculture.
Delays due to sheer number of demonstrators
The farmers drove into Brussels in 10 convoys and under police escort. They were to have gathered at the Havenlaan just north of the city centre to start their demonstration at 11am.
However, many of the convoys were delayed and it wasn’t until 1pm that the farmers left the Havenlaan for their destination, the crossroads of the Kunstlaan with the Wetstraat. The big turnout meant that the centre of Brussels was in gridlock.
Friday evening’s rush hour
The Federal Police Service advises motorists to avoid arterial routes out of Brussels on Friday evening and to seek alternative modes of transport such as metro, tram, train or bicycle. Many of those that could opted to work from home on Friday.
As the demonstration began and ended much later than planned it is likely to be a difficult commute home for those that did come into Brussels by car.