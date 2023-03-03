Police unions stage action at the Eurostar terminal

The socialist public sector union ACOD says that since the unions issued their strike notice as neither the Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) nor the Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) have made any concessions to their demands.

Futher action will follow in the coming days. On Monday morning members of the police unions will gather outside the Tihange nuclear power station in Liège Province and on Thursday 9 March there will be a work-to-rule action at Charleroi Airport in Hainaut Province. Customs officers might join next Thursday’s action at the airport that is also referred to as Brussels South. The unions warn that passengers can expect long queues at security and identity checkpoints.