Belgian delegation leader pleased with performance at European Indoor Athletics Championships

This is an all-time record for our country’s athletes and Rutger Smith, the (Dutch)man that led the Belgian delegation, is pleasantly surprised.

"I had said beforehand that it would be good to come back with 5 medals. Winning 6 exceeds expectations. The whole team performed brilliantly, and it was a fantastic tournament”.

Last Friday’s medals for Nafi Thiam and Noor Vidts mean that there was a good atmosphere within the team from the outset.

“There is a very good atmosphere among the team and a great focus and drive. This that everyone performed to almost the best of their ability”, Rutger Smith told VRT Sport.