Belgian delegation leader pleased with performance at European Indoor Athletics Championships
Belgium took no fewer than 6 medals at the European Athletics Championships in Istanbul. Our athletes exceeded expectations and during an interview with VRT Sport the leader of the Belgian delegation at the champions Rutger Smith was clearly as proud as punch. Belgium took two gold medals, 1 silver and three gold medals at the games.
This is an all-time record for our country’s athletes and Rutger Smith, the (Dutch)man that led the Belgian delegation, is pleasantly surprised.
"I had said beforehand that it would be good to come back with 5 medals. Winning 6 exceeds expectations. The whole team performed brilliantly, and it was a fantastic tournament”.
Last Friday’s medals for Nafi Thiam and Noor Vidts mean that there was a good atmosphere within the team from the outset.
“There is a very good atmosphere among the team and a great focus and drive. This that everyone performed to almost the best of their ability”, Rutger Smith told VRT Sport.
"Looking forward positively”
But which performance did Rutger Smith find particularly impressive? "Everyone did his or her best. But the world record remains special and the Tornados taking their 17th medal in incredible”.
"Those are of course the gold medal winners, but the other medals are also gold-edged. It is hard to chose one in particular individual. The performance of the team as a whole is what stands out for me”.
But can Belgium do even better at forthcoming tournaments?
"There is talent in Belgium and that is good to see. Athletics is in a good flow, and this is something we notice at youth tournaments where we perform well”.
"Generations will always come and go, but we are going to have more good years to come in all age groups. With that in mind we can look positively towards the future”.