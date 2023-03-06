Bruges hosts Lingerie Week 2023

The West Flemish capital is pulling out all the stops to shine the light on local lingerie stores. Efforts include a garland of 500 bras and special decoration of shop windows. All week punters will receive a special brassiere chocolate with their coffee at Bruges hospitality outlets.

Influencer Cilou Annys, a former Miss Belgium and proprietor of a baby articles shop in Bruges, is fronting the organisation: “As the mum of two small kids nobody knows the changes a woman’s body and bust experiences better than I. You need to get a professional measure up your cup regularly if you want a comfortable lingerie fit!”

“The city boasts an awful lot of lingerie experts, who can give professional advice to everybody and about all body types. We’re inviting people to visit participating stores this week and get measured up for free!” says Bruges city manager Ilse Snick.

A survey conducted by the lingerie federation revealed that 70% of new clients were wearing a wrong size! “Most women don’t know their size” explains Isolde Delanghe of the Fashion Union. “A woman’s body changes over the years and so does the bosom”.

“It’s very important that a bra is a perfect fit! It’s crucial for comfort but also for general health. An ill-fitting bra can have negative ramifications for your health and the shape of your bust. Breast pains, back and neck complaints, loss of shape and firmness, skin irritation are common complains when a bra doesn’t fit well”.