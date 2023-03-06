Constitutional court OKs prisoner exchange treaty with Iran

The Belgian parliament approved the exchange treaty last year, but opponents of the exchange of Assadi took the matter to the constitutional court. The court initially suspended the treaty but has now rejected all constitutional objections.

The court did decide that victims of prisoners exchanged must be informed and they can object to a proposed prisoner exchange in court. The Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran has already indicated it will take action in the courts against Assadi’s exchange.

On hearing news of the ruling by the constitutional court a friend of the incarcerated Belgian aid worker Vandecasteele noted his family remained nervous because he is still in prison.

“The court will have to consider the rights of Mr Assadi’s victims, but also Mr Vandecasteele’s right to a humane existence” - if he is the subject of the exchange – says constitutional expert Vande Lanotte.

The Belgian government has welcomed the constitutional court’s ruling saying the treaty is an important legal tool to return Vandecasteele to Belgium.