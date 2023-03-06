Driver stopped with 3 permille alcohol in his blood!

Last weekend local police were carrying out drug and alcohol checks on drivers in the area. When the exceptionally high blood alcohol level was recorded the driver involved was instructed to wait by a police vehicle but fled the scene in his own vehicle. “We were able to intercept him at his home” police say.

The driver was not in possession of his driving licence. Police immobilsed his vehicle, while they wait for the driver to hand in his licence for 15 days.