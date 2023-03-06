Explosives hurled at Mechelen house
A property in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) was the target for an improvised explosive device last night. The explosion caused considerable damage trashing the front door and shattering a window.
Local residents heard several bangs. The police investigation hopes to determine exactly how many explosions occurred.
It’s not the first time premises have been attacked in the southern Antwerp town. As in earlier occurrences police are investigating possible links to drug traffickers. In addition to the door and the window, the owner’s car as well as two other cars in the neighbourhood were also damaged. Fortunately nobody was injured.