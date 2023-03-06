Most people in Belgium are deficient in vitamin D, but is it worthwhile taking supplements?

The winter has been generally dull with relatively few hours of sunshine. The lack of sunlight during the winter months serves to greatly increase the percentage of people in Belgium that are deficient in vitamin D.

But can going outside and taking a long walk help keep your vitamin D levels up during the winter months? It is certainly beneficial for a person’s state of mind if they get a few hours of daylight out of doors during the winter. It also helps them get a good night’s sleep. However, long winter walks do little if anything to address vitamin D deficiency. Each year from around October until March the ultra-violet rays from the sun in Belgium are not the correct type to allow our bodies to produce vitamin D. Even though there is also some vitamin D in our food (for example in oily fish) we don’t absorb enough to keep our Vitamin D levels up.

The vitamin D reserves built up during the summer that we have stored in our liver and body fat are insufficient to see up through the winter months. Consequently, 90% of us suffer from vitamin D deficiency during the winter and the early spring. But is this really a problem? Should we take vitamin D supplements or not and if we do how many should we take?