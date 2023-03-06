Women pensioners receive 23% less pension than men

Until now precise figures had been lacking, but data on people who retired in 2021 and later show a clear discrepancy.

Women often earn less than men and have shorter careers often interrupted e.g. by a wish to bring up children. This largely explains the discrepancy. Today the average man, who retires can eye 2,121 euros a month before tax, women only 1,633 euros – a difference of 488 euros.

The gap between men and women is at its most noticeable when you look at the additional and not the legal pension, that part of the pension resulting e.g. from a company pension plan. Here women are looking at sums 57% lower than men. Part of the explanation is the fact only 45% of women can look forward to an additional pension compared to 63% among men.

Consider the legal pension only and the gap is 20%. A fifth of all women can look forward to a pension under 1,000 euros. The figure for men is only 8%.

All figures relate to people who retired in 2021 and later.

Koen Vleminckx of the federal social security ministry notes the gap is getting smaller. “This is partly due to the presence of more women on the labour market, the increase in part-time work and greater opportunities to take time-out from work”.

Minister Lalieux points to the increase in minimum pensions that benefits women most. She is confident further pension reforms can be agreed soon.