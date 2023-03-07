Archaeologists uncover Iron Age cemetery and house during excavations in Oud-Turnhout
Archaeologists in Oud-Turnhout (Antwerp Province) are currently excavating an iron age cemetery and house. The excavations are taking place on a piece of land next to the Steenweg op Sevendonck. The archeologist Jeroen Verrijckt “These finds are a nice addition to previous research”.
Archaeological excavations have been taking place at the site for several days. Traces have been found of a cemetery and a house that date back to the Iron Age.
The archaeologist Jeroen Verrijckt told VRT News that "We can conclude from these finds that this site was inhabited and that burials took place here".
The current excavations complement previous archaeological research carried out in the area "Several excavations have already taken place in Oud-Turnhout. The excavations that we are now conducting are a very nice addition to what we have already found” Mr Verrijckt explains.
As things stand the archeologists have found burial mounds and several dark circles. "The dark circles are probably small canals where urns were placed". Traces of habitation have also been discovered.
The archaeologists will examine the rest of the site during the coming days. The dark circles will be examined on site, while finds such as the burial mounds will be taken away for further investigation at the Heritage Noorderkempen Depot.