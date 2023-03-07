Archaeologists uncover Iron Age cemetery and house during excavations in Oud-Turnhout

Archaeological excavations have been taking place at the site for several days. Traces have been found of a cemetery and a house that date back to the Iron Age.

The archaeologist Jeroen Verrijckt told VRT News that "We can conclude from these finds that this site was inhabited and that burials took place here".

The current excavations complement previous archaeological research carried out in the area "Several excavations have already taken place in Oud-Turnhout. The excavations that we are now conducting are a very nice addition to what we have already found” Mr Verrijckt explains.