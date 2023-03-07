VIDEO: Brussels asylum seeker tent camp cleared

A tent camp inhabited by asylum seekers and migrants outside the Klein Kasteeltje asylum centre in Molenbeek (Brussels) has been cleared. Registered asylum seekers, who hadn’t been given board and lodging as is required under Belgian law, have been taken to emergency accommodation. But the asylum accommodation crisis has not been sorted says VRT’s Marjan Temmerman. Hundreds of registered asylum seekers, who qualify for board and lodging, are still camping out or are squatting at locations across Brussels.