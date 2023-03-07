Delhaize to franchise out all the supermarkets it currently runs

The majority of Delhaize stores are already franchised out. They operate under the brand names AD Delhaize, Proxy Delhaize and Shop & Go. A total of 636 stores that use the Delhaize name are run under franchise. There are currently 128 supermarkets in Belgium that are owned and operated by Delhaize itself. These will now be franchised out.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning Delhaize said "This is the only option if we are to be able to continue to invest in a sustainable future for Delhaize”.

The supermarket chain says that the stores that are run by franchisees have seen profitability increase, while the stores that it runs itself have seen their figures decline.

"We wish to place emphasis on local anchoring and entrepreneurship. By choosing this model we can adapt flexibly to a rapidly changing market”.

Delhaize says that there will be no job losses at its stores and that those currently working at the supermarkets that it runs in-house will keep their jobs once they are taken over by a franchisee. However, jobs will be lost at Delhaize’s headquarters in Zellik (Flemish Brabant), although the company does say that the number of people to be made redundant will be kept to an absolute minimum.