Federal Planning Bureau revises down its inflation forecast

This is all a far cry from 9.59% inflation rate in 2022. Nevertheless, both the forecast for this year and for 2024 are well above the ECB’s long-standing goal of 2% inflation in all the countries of the Eurozone.

The latest inflation forecasts are based on the premise of oil costing and average of 82 US dollar per barrel in 2024 and 78 US dollar per barrel in 2024. The Federal Planning Bureau predicts an exchange rate of 1.07 US dollar per euro during this year and 1.08 US dollar per euro in 2024.