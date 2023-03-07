Great War soldier’s diary returned to Flanders from Australia

For the family of Private Jules Geldof it was quite an event when they handed over his diary. Relatives from across West Flanders and beyond, from Wevelgem, Izegem, Liege and Mouscron, a score of grandchildren, attended the presentation.

“We knew nothing about his diary” says Christian Geldof, one of Jules’ many grandchildren. “All of a sudden, the Australian embassy contacted one of my cousins. They told her her grandfather’s diary had been found and that the Australian Ray Family wanted to return it to our family. It was such a pleasant surprise for all the Geldhofs”.

“Most of us didn’t know our grandfather. He survived two world wars but died in 1961. All the family knew he was an architect working in Mouscron (Hainault) but he never spoke about his wartime experiences. It wasn’t discussed. So we didn’t know anything about it!”