New art in the metro and new stop names to mark international women’s day

The local transport company earlier announced plans to honour more women in the names of bus and tram stops and metro stations. The creation of new tram and bus lines led to thirteen new names for stops honouring women. This is a development the MIVB is keen to continue in 2023 and 2024. Five new ‘female stops’ will be added soon. The ‘Invaliden’ stop on bus line 72 is being renamed ‘Ginette Javaux’.

Ginette Javaux was a Belgian painter born in Brussels in 1915. Nudes, portraits and landscapes feature prominently in her expressionist works.

On line 43 the ‘Pasteur’ stop is being renamed ‘Jacqueline Harpman’. Jacqueline Harpman was a Belgian author born in Etterbeek and writing in French. “I Who Have Never Known Men” was her first work to be published in English.

On bus line 76 the Ring 0 stop is being renamed ‘Henriette Lauwers’. Henriette Lauwers founded the Congregation of Sisters of Our Lady of the Seven Graces, whose convent once stood near the stop. Two new stops are getting ‘female names’ too: Akarova after the Belgian dancer, choreographer and artist born in Elsene in 1904. Her real name was Marguerite Acarin and she is known as the ‘Belgian Isadora Duncan’. A second stop is being named after Juliette Wytsman, the Belgian impressionist painter. Her impressionist works feature landscapes and gardens and are included in several Belgian museum collections.