Supermarket staff down tools after Delhaize announces plan to franchise out stores

Delhaize’s spokesman Roel Dekelver told VRT News that “The stores are closed; they are not accessible to customers”.

Kristel Van Damme of the Christian trade union ACV Puls says that she can’t rule out strike action during the coming days.

"This is an import case for the entire sector as it concerns the undermining of pay and conditions”. Delhaize says that it wishes to begin talks with the unions as soon as possible.