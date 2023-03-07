Police clear encampment opposite Brussels asylum centre

A shortage of beds at asylum centres means that some asylum seekers, usual young men, are unable to get a bed in a centre straight away. Some have been sleeping in tests on the opposite side of the canal to the Klein Kasteeltje reception centre. VRT News’ Fien Macken is at the scene. She says that those that had been staying the tents are being bussed away.

There is emergency accommodation for all those that were staying in the tents. The Mayor of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek Catherine Moureaux (Francophone socialist) has gone to the scene to inform those that had been living in the camp.

There had been plans to clear the tents two weeks ago, but these were shelved at the last minutes because there wasn’t enough space available in emergency accommodation.