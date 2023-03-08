Belgian ticket holder gets ‘stinking rich’ on EuroMillions

It’s many people’s dream: to win 145 million euros on EuroMillions (or anywhere basically), but this is the fate of a ticketholder who purchased a Belgian ticket. We don’t know if it’s a Belgian national or an expat, a man or a woman, but we do know it’s somebody who got all the numbers right and is probably a lot richer than a week ago. We hope he or she checks the ticket and is generous with friends, acquaintances and even strangers.

145 million euros is the third highest amount ever won in Belgium on EuroMillions. Only in 2016 (168 million euros) and 2017 (nearly 154 million euros) did punters collect more.

The National Lottery that operates the EuroMillions lottery in Belgium claims that since its launch in 2004 35 players in Belgium got the opportunity to become “stinking rich”.