Bus builder Van Hool to recruit 125 high-skilled staff

“We’ve launched two new ranges of sustainable zero emission buses running on electricity and hydrogen” says Van Hool’s Dirk Snauwaert. “We’ve also got a coach production line. We’re getting orders from across Europe. It’s quite a relief after the problems due to the pandemic. We need to hire the necessary high skilled technical staff”.

Van Hool is organising a job day on 25 March to fill the vacancies.

The recruitment of new highly skilled workers comes at a time when the company has around 100 workers stuck at home under the technical unemployment regime. The company says these people simply don’t meet the requirements for the new jobs. Efforts have been made to retrain existing staff, but a positive outcome has not always been possible.

The company is also still struggling to return to pre-pandemic production levels. Snauwaert told VRT that new products are of such a high technical nature that new staff skilled to design and build them are needed.

Staff on technical unemployment will be given a chance to discuss opportunities for them at the company ahead of the job day.