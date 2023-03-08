More snow showers this week?

Today, Wednesday, milder air is moving in from the south in the course of the day turning sleet and snow to rain. Expect drier conditions in northern parts with the odd bright spell. More rain will reach Belgium towards evening. Highs today of 2°C.

More sleet and snow may occur on Thursday morning followed by more settled and drier conditions with the odd shower out east. Expect ice on the roads where brighter weather materialises. The day will be mainly overcast with rain and showers in the southwest. Rain is accompanied by milder conditions.

Friday will be heavily overcast with rain and showers. Highs up to 12°C. Saturday is rather cloudy with the odd shower of rain, snow or sleet. Highs around 6°C.