No smile at Delhaize as staff keep stores closed to protest franchise plans

Many stores closed yesterday as the news was announced. A majority of Delhaize group stores are already operated under franchise. The management now wants all the group’s stores to be sold to independent operators.

The management insists all shop staff will be able to transfer to the new independent operators and there will not be any changes to wages or working conditions. Unions announced staff needed time to be able to digest the news.

The unions fear independent operators won’t be found for all stores. They don’t believe existing wage and working conditions will be maintained for long as independent operators aim to achieve greater flexibility and to operate more cheaply.

Delhaize’s Roel Dekelver says the company understands the feelings of workers. Information sessions are being staged all week.

“I don’t think that following yesterday’s blow check-out and other staff will be able to serve customers with a smile today. They need time to digest the news” says Jan De Weghe of the socialist union.

Unions have not yet called a strike.

A further works council is planned for next week when the management will respond to further union questions.

Delhaize currently operates 128 stores. All have the same working conditions and wages. Most Delhaize group stores are operated by independent professionals under the AD Delhaize, Proxy Delhaize and Shop & Go banner. There are currently 639 independent stores operating under a franchise from Delhaize. The group says this is a more profitable model.