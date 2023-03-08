Sleet and snow cause disruption
You’ve probably already looked out of the window and noticed it: the Belgian Met Office is forecasting sleet and snow in the larger part of Belgium today. It’s issued a warning for slippery roads.
Snow reached us from the French border overnight. Heavy snow has been reported from parts west since 8AM: the good folk of Roeselare, Waregem, Kortrijk and Ieper have all been treated to a late blanket of snow. The snow is causing treacherous conditions on the roads with congestion on minor and major roads.
Most lanes on the motorway are free of snow. It's a different story on smaller roads: expect delays in the south and centre of West Flanders Province, in the Flemish Ardennes in the south of East Flanders Province, around Aalst and in Brussels.
With temperatures around freezing the Met Office has issued a warning about slippery roads during the morning rush hour. The Flemish Roads Agency is asking people to delay any journeys until after noon.
Gritting services are out and about. If you witness a snow shower, this can be reported to the Met Office using the app. This will allow the gritting services to target their action. Less cold weather will move in from the southwest this afternoon and sleet and snow will turn to rain.
The interior ministry has activated its 1712 emergency number. This is to ease pressure on the 112 emergency number that should only be used when there is a threat to life.
The roads police, the Met Office, the Flemish traffic centre and provincial authorities are closely coordinating their actions.