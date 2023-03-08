Sleet and snow cause disruption

Snow reached us from the French border overnight. Heavy snow has been reported from parts west since 8AM: the good folk of Roeselare, Waregem, Kortrijk and Ieper have all been treated to a late blanket of snow. The snow is causing treacherous conditions on the roads with congestion on minor and major roads.

Most lanes on the motorway are free of snow. It's a different story on smaller roads: expect delays in the south and centre of West Flanders Province, in the Flemish Ardennes in the south of East Flanders Province, around Aalst and in Brussels.

