Weapons and drugs seized as 450 officers search Hasselt gaol (VIDEO)
Police carried out a major search operation at Hasselt penitentiary last night. 450 officers searched the premises with sniffer dogs after the justice department had received information about the presence of illegal items at the prison. Officers found far more than they had bargained for: guns and drugs.
“For years now we have been receiving information about the presence of banned items. We were not targeting anybody specifically” says Marijke Theunis of Limburg prosecutors. “It was a general sweeping. All the cells were searched. It was possible thanks to the presence of various police services. 450 officers were able to do quite a lot. The operation lasted till 4AM.