A hundred Delhaize stores could stay closed till Tuesday

Staff are shocked and are struggling to believe claims that they will be able to work for the same pay and in the same conditions in the franchised stores. 98 of the 128 stores affected remain closed today as staff continue to digest Tuesday’s news.

The Christian union says the stores will remain closed till Saturday, possibly till Tuesday, when unions and management will meet for a first time to discuss the plans.

Unions have not called a strike, but on the news Delhaize staff found it impossible to work and closed their stores worried they could soon lose their jobs.

“We expect around a hundred stores to remain closed till Saturday” says Koen De Punder of the Christian union. “The anger, frustration, sorrow and an uncertain future have all been felt as a tremendous blow. People need time to digest the news. These people are not on strike for fun. They will feel this in their pocket too! At a certain point we’ll also have to consider how long we can keep this up”.

Meanwhile, for the time being Delhaize has made home deliveries free of charge now that most stores with a collect facility are closed. The Collect service has been suspended till 20 March.