Basketball star forgives attackers at Brussels terror trial
Former professional basketball star Sebastien Bellin has told defendants at the Brussels terror trial that the power of forgiveness allows him to offer to shake their hand. The basketball player was seriously injured during the second explosion at Brussels Airport in March 2016. Ever since he has faced life with a disability.
The Belgian-Brazilian basketball star was checking in for a flight to the US: “The minute I received my boarding pass I heard an explosion 50 meters away. Parts of the ceiling collapsed. People were shouting. I started running but only ran towards the second explosion.
“The explosion destroyed my legs. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t hear anything” he told the court. “I was as good as dead. In the ambulance the nurse had to slap me several times to keep me alive. When I woke up in hospital, I looked under the blanket to see if my legs were still there. They were but they were severely damaged”.
“I had the great good fortune that at the most difficult time in my life I was surrounded by humanity and people with love and compassion. You can decide to sink away in horror or to focus on love”.
Today Bellin can walk again but he still suffers a disability. He says he has accepted this disability: Last year he ran the Iron Man in Hawaii. “It showed me that despite my disability and the horrors inflicted upon me I can face the most difficult challenges”.
During the trial Bellin also addressed the defendants, those on trial charged with offences connected to the attacks at Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station: “Sirs, via your lawyers you asked to be treated as human beings. I’m asking you to do the same and to listen to my words and look at me. Today I’ve decided to forgive you. I’m letting go of the horrors that you are accused of. I’ve decided to reserve more space for love in my life. I’m letting go of the hate you are accused of”.