Basketball star forgives attackers at Brussels terror trial

The Belgian-Brazilian basketball star was checking in for a flight to the US: “The minute I received my boarding pass I heard an explosion 50 meters away. Parts of the ceiling collapsed. People were shouting. I started running but only ran towards the second explosion.

“The explosion destroyed my legs. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t hear anything” he told the court. “I was as good as dead. In the ambulance the nurse had to slap me several times to keep me alive. When I woke up in hospital, I looked under the blanket to see if my legs were still there. They were but they were severely damaged”.

“I had the great good fortune that at the most difficult time in my life I was surrounded by humanity and people with love and compassion. You can decide to sink away in horror or to focus on love”.