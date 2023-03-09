Belgium’s Mystère bus is a hit on social media

John Hyphen set the ball rolling on Twitter. A day later 6.3 million people had seen his tweet. The post was picked up on other platforms like Reddit and often people believed what was in John’s post.

Most public transport in Brussels isn’t free. The bus shown in the photo is operated by the MIVB. On their services only under 12s and people belonging to a specific group including Brusselers on minimum income benefit, some seniors, the blind and people accompanying them ride for free.

The ’Mystère’ stop (Mysterie in Dutch) exists. It’s on the Victor Rousseaulaan in Vorst (Brussels) near the Mysteriestraat/Rue du Mystère and clearly it isn’t really all that mysterious, though the name could suggest that!