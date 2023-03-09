Home News

Brussels South metro station evacuated after fire

The Brussel-Zuid metro station at the Brussels South (Zuid/Midi) Station had to be evacuated for a while yesterday after a fire started under a metro carriage.  Traffic on lines 2 and 6 was suspended for a while as were services of trams 3 and 4.

Colin Clapson

Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service says smoke was noticed around 3:20PM yesterday.  Fire-fighters quickly put out the blaze that was said to be the result of an accident with no evil intent involved.

Train services were not hit.

