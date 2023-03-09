Brussels South metro station evacuated after fire
The Brussel-Zuid metro station at the Brussels South (Zuid/Midi) Station had to be evacuated for a while yesterday after a fire started under a metro carriage. Traffic on lines 2 and 6 was suspended for a while as were services of trams 3 and 4.
Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service says smoke was noticed around 3:20PM yesterday. Fire-fighters quickly put out the blaze that was said to be the result of an accident with no evil intent involved.
Train services were not hit.