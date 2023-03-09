Return of nightly refuse collections sparks controversy

It was in 2017 that nightly refuse collections were abandoned in Brussels. Six years later they are back!

Minister Maron argues that the nightly collections will mean that bin bags are rapidly collected and don’t languish on pavements for many hours. That should enhance cleanliness in local neighbourhoods. It’s all part of the Clean.brussels Plan.

It’s also argued that the nightly collections will ease congestion and ensure fewer bin lorries end up creating traffic jams in the mornings. The use of modern lorries should also mean less noise.

Brussels mayors are set to discuss the plan next week. Emir Kir, Mayor of Sint-Joost, feels it will be impossible to guarantee peace and quiet for residents: “This certainly doesn’t form part of the Quiet.brussels Plan” he noted.

Unions are unhappy too and haven’t ruled out strike action. They are prepared to accept night shifts but want them shortened.