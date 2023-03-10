Eager beaver floods 1 hectare of woodland
A dam built by a beaver on the Tappelbeek on the boundary between Ramst and Zandhoven in Antwerp Province has caused the flooding of around a hectare of woodland. The dam prevents water in the Tappelbeek from being able to flow and the water is ending up in the adjacent woods. Bianca Verhaert of the Integrated Water Policy Unit told VRT News that simply removing the dam would be no use at all as the beaver would just build a new one within 48 hours.
An eager beaver has built a dam on the Tappelbeek on the Nijlensesteenweg on the boundary of Ranst and Zandhoven in Antwerp Province. Friday’s edition of the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ reports that the dam is holding back the water on the stream, causing localised flooding. A hectare of forest has already been flooding due to the dam.
The mayor of Zandhoven is afraid that houses in the area may soon also be flooded. The municipal authorities already have experience of dealing with beavers.
The Christian democrat Mayor of Zonhoven Luc Van Hove told VRT News that "A few years ago, beavers came out of nowhere in the Viersels Gebroekt. That is a nature reserve, so we had no issues with that. The Tappelbeek converges with the Viersels Gebroekt around there and this is probably how the beaver got into the stream”.
Mr Van Hove added that in the past when water levels in the Tappelbeek rose too high, for example after very heavy rain, houses and roads in the area became flooded.
However, the municipal authorities can’t simply remove the dam. "The beaver is on the European protected species list”. Bianca Verhaert explains. Ms Verhaert is an ecologist at the Antwerp Integrated Water Policy Service.
"Furthermore, there has been beaver activity in the area for several years now and we have never had any complaints. The wood is naturally and area of wet woodland and because of this is flood sensitive.
If any street or homes were in danger of flooding the dam would be breach. However, this wouldn’t provide a permanent solution as the beaver would just rebuild its dam again. Ms Verhaert says that as a beaver can build a dam within 48 hours.