Eager beaver floods 1 hectare of woodland

An eager beaver has built a dam on the Tappelbeek on the Nijlensesteenweg on the boundary of Ranst and Zandhoven in Antwerp Province. Friday’s edition of the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ reports that the dam is holding back the water on the stream, causing localised flooding. A hectare of forest has already been flooding due to the dam.

The mayor of Zandhoven is afraid that houses in the area may soon also be flooded. The municipal authorities already have experience of dealing with beavers.

The Christian democrat Mayor of Zonhoven Luc Van Hove told VRT News that "A few years ago, beavers came out of nowhere in the Viersels Gebroekt. That is a nature reserve, so we had no issues with that. The Tappelbeek converges with the Viersels Gebroekt around there and this is probably how the beaver got into the stream”.

Mr Van Hove added that in the past when water levels in the Tappelbeek rose too high, for example after very heavy rain, houses and roads in the area became flooded.