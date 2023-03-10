Healthcare professionals call for an end to the wearing of face coverings in hospitals

The wearing of face coverings in hospitals is the last COVID-19 restriction still in force in Belgium. While it has its merits in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, the country’s healthcare professionals are now raising concerns about the lack of logic of the measure and the hindrance to communication it causes between them and their patients.

According to Margot Cloet of Zorgnet-Icuro, an umbrella organisation for health and care facilities told journalists that "If you visit your grandfather in a residential care home, you don’t have to wear a face covering, but if you go to visit an aunt in hospital you do".

As time has gone on and the measures brought in to prevent the spread of COVID-19 become further and further behind us those visiting hospital have less and less understand for the mandatory wearing of face coverings in hospital. This has made the measure become increasingly difficult to enforce.