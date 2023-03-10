Major disruption on public transport as public sector workers stage a day of action
Public sector unions are staging a day of action and strikes across Belgium today. While there is major disruption to bus, train, tram and metro services and to local public services such as waste collection, there is little if any disruption at the airports or in the country’s schools.
The National Day of Action is the climax to a “week of awareness and action” that has been staged by the three trade unions that represent those that work in the public sector. Only the socialist trade union has called all its members out on strike, the Christian and liberal trades unions have left it up to their representatives in the individual public service sectors to decide whether or not to down tools. The action is in protest at what the unions see as a lack of consultation between them and the employers and against the planned reforms to the pensions’ system.
Public transport
Only around one third of train services are running today. Between big cities such as Brussels and Antwerp around half of all inter city (IC) services are running. Almost all rush hour P train services have been cancelled and only around a third of suburban S train services and the L train stopping services are running.
Click here for the latest on the situation on the country’s railways.
There is major disruption too on services operated by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn. An average of 57% of De Lijn’s services are running.
In Antwerp Province this is just 51%. In West Flanders 54% of services are running, while in Limburg 56% of services will run today. East Flanders 64% of services are running, while 63% of services are running in Flemish Brabant.
Check De Lijn’s route planner to see if the bus or tram you wish to take is running.
In Brussels MIVB says that a large portion of its staff are striking today. The Brussels public transport company is operation a limited service with staff that have turned up for work.
Click here for up to the minute information on bus, tram and metro services in Brussels.
Municipal services
Municipal public services are severely disrupted in many municipalities and cities across Flanders. Some Town Halls, local social services and recycling parks are closed and waste collection services are also disrupted in some areas.
In Antwerp some municipal crèches are closed or partially closed. The parents of the children cared for at the crèches have been informed.
Postal services, prisons and the Brussels Fire Service
The Belgian post office Bpost says that the strike will impact the collection and delivery of letters and parcels not only today, but also during the next few days too. Meanwhile, the impact of the strike is being felt in the country’s prisons. Half of jails in Flanders have brought in police officers to stand in for striking prison officers.
Fire fighters in Brussels have been taking industrial action since Monday. They are demanding more staff, a lowering of the age at which they are able to retire, better funding for the Fire Service and improved working conditions.