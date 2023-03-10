Major disruption on public transport as public sector workers stage a day of action

Only around one third of train services are running today. Between big cities such as Brussels and Antwerp around half of all inter city (IC) services are running. Almost all rush hour P train services have been cancelled and only around a third of suburban S train services and the L train stopping services are running.

There is major disruption too on services operated by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn. An average of 57% of De Lijn’s services are running.

In Antwerp Province this is just 51%. In West Flanders 54% of services are running, while in Limburg 56% of services will run today. East Flanders 64% of services are running, while 63% of services are running in Flemish Brabant.

In Brussels MIVB says that a large portion of its staff are striking today. The Brussels public transport company is operation a limited service with staff that have turned up for work.

