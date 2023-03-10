Official residence of Flemish PM smeared with human excrement
The façade of the official residence of the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist), Hotel Errera near to the Warandepark in Uptown Brussels, has been smeared with human excrement. News of the incident first appeared on the website of the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ and has since been confirmed by the Brussels Local Police Service.
Hotel Errera in Brussels is the official residence of the Prime Minister of Flanders. The house that is opposite the Warande Park and within walking distance of the Royal Palace and the Federal and Flemish Parliaments is often used for official receptions and formal events staged by the Flemish government.
On Wednesday the building was smeared with human excrement. Excrement was smeared onto the façade of the building in several places. A bag containing more excrement was found nearby.
The Brussels Local Police Service spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told journalists "On Wednesday afternoon around 4.15 p.m. we received call and immediately went to the scene. A crime report has been drafted and an investigation is ongoing to find out who is responsible for the vandalism."