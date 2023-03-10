Official residence of Flemish PM smeared with human excrement

Hotel Errera in Brussels is the official residence of the Prime Minister of Flanders. The house that is opposite the Warande Park and within walking distance of the Royal Palace and the Federal and Flemish Parliaments is often used for official receptions and formal events staged by the Flemish government.

On Wednesday the building was smeared with human excrement. Excrement was smeared onto the façade of the building in several places. A bag containing more excrement was found nearby.

The Brussels Local Police Service spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told journalists "On Wednesday afternoon around 4.15 p.m. we received call and immediately went to the scene. A crime report has been drafted and an investigation is ongoing to find out who is responsible for the vandalism."