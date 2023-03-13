Couple give up Michelin star jobs to run living room restaurant

The new Michelin stars were announced today. For the first time in years Michiel and Maria weren’t too bothered and didn’t lose any sleep!

The couple met in a three-star restaurant, the Hertog Jan that was then based in Zedelgem (West Flanders). Later they worked in separate restaurants but recently gave their notice to start a restaurant in their own living room.

In their “Béus” restaurant in Passendale (West Flanders) customers can see what goes on in the kitchen. “At present we haven’t really got our thoughts on stars. We don’t need the pressure” Michiel notes.

Maria says a Michelin star often creates a threshold: “People think were frightfully expensive or that they need to wear a suit to be allowed in. That isn’t the atmosphere we want to create a Béus. We want people to feel at home”.