Nearly a hundred Delhaize stores still closed

It was last week that the Delhaize management informed the works council of its intentions. Ever since staff have been staging protests and have kept many stores closed. The protest doesn’t affect a majority of Delhaize brand stores that have already been franchised. 636 stores have already been franchised and operate under the AD Delhaize, Proxy Delhaize and Shop & Go banner.

The company is refusing to be drawn on the cost of the protests. Delhaize’s distribution centre is operating as usual.

Unions and management meet on Tuesday to discuss the plans.