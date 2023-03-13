Spectacular denouement as Dutch mistaken identity killer is nabbed in Antwerp Province

It was in 2020 that a 49-year-old odd jobs man was killed during a drive-by shooting. Dutch judicial officials could find no reason for the killing and concluded the man was the victim of mistaken identity and was murdered in error.

The man arrested in Belgium received a twenty-year sentence. He had already been under electronic supervision, but when he heard of his sentence, he removed his ankle tag before he could go to gaol.

The Dutchman offered resistance when the Belgian FAST-Team that targets criminals on the run cornered him. He sped off in a car hitting street fittings and driving straight at an officer, who was only just able to jump out of the way. A woman in the car with him was injured.