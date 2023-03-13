VUB Prof to help Ukraine build new homes from old concrete

Prof Rahier worked with several Dutch and Belgian companies to develop the technique. Using a smart crusher and a large powerful microwave oven the various components are separated and then used to make new concrete.

“Concrete consists of stones, sand and cement. The most difficult part is separating the cement from the sand. By rubbing everything over each other and by not crushing the concrete into small pieces , everything can be easily separated” explains Prof Rahier.

After their treatment in the smart crusher stones and sand can be used again straight away. It’s different for the cement: “It’s not easy to recycle used cement” says Rahier. “We needed an extra step to recuperate as much as possible. We heat the cement to high temperatures of 500 to 600°C in the microwave. Then it can once again be used as a binding agent”.