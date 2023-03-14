AfricaMuseum in Tervuren showcases the culture and natural history of central Africa

The AfricaMuseum at Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) is dedicated to the cultures of central Africa and the natural history of the area. Congo, a former Belgian colony, is its main focus, but its sphere of interest, especially in biological research extends to the whole Congo basin in central Africa and even stretches as far as East and West AfricThe museum was originally built to showcase King Leopold II’s Congo Free State in the Brussels international exhibition of 1897. In 1885 an international conference in Berlin recognised the Congo Free State as King Leopold’s private colony. But Belgium was forced to annex the Free State as the Belgian Congo in 1908 after an international outcry over the treatment of local people in the rubber, ivory and mineral industries under King Leopold’s colonial administration.

In 1897 the ‘colonial’ section of the Brussels International Exposition was staged in the Africa Palace at Tervuren. Stuffed animals, geological samples, Congolese artefacts and art filled the halls. Outside an African village was recreated with Congolese people staying there during the daytime. Seven of these ‘human exhibits’ died during their time at the village the AfricaMuseum website relates.