An addiction shared, is not a problem halved

Peter recently contacted Rika seeking help in connection with his wife’s marihuana addiction. He’s at his wits end. He told Rika his wife smokes marihuana every day and there is no intimacy left in their relationship. “My therapist told me that addicts are masters in manipulation and that without making any reproaches I should clearly set boundaries. That helped for a while, when we were away on holiday with the kids, but back at home she’s smoking every day”.

Addiction is no stranger for Rika: “In one in three couples that I see at my practice one of the partners is facing addiction. Often, it’s alcohol: the addiction is not dissimilar to three people being in the marriage. All relationships are turned on their heads. This makes addiction as disturbing as a lover or mistress”.