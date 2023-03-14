Diplomat and historian to head AfricaMuseum

“I bring field experience to the job” says Bart Ouvry, who succeeds Guido Gryseels, the current director-general of the AfricaMuseum, who is now retiring. “This museum has cast a spell on me. It’s such a significant place for any historian, but it’s no easy place either”.

Ouvry describes decolonisation as one of the biggest challenges his museum faces. “Everything that was stolen must be returned to its country of origin if the conditions set out in Belgian law are fulfilled. That’s the law! We’re going to set to work together with our African partners. Together with our partners we need to define what was stolen and how we deal with these items. The law is there. One of my most important jobs will be to establish how all this is put into practice”.

Ouvry believes it’s a very broad issue: “This isn’t just about objects. Decolonisation also needs to take place in your head. It’s about the way we deal with history, with our past. This is like a process of decolonisation. There are numerous issues, but my job is to look for solutions. This is a process that will take many years, but my ambition is to show that Belgium is determined to return artefacts”.

Many people wondered whether a black director-general would be appointed. Bart Ouvry says that the secretary of state who made his appointment did look for a candidate of African origin: “The challenge now is to bring more diversity into museum to ensure there will be more candidates next time round. Hopefully the next head will be a person of African origin”.